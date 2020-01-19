LAGRANGE, Ga. — Saturday evening, shortly after 8 p.m., police in LaGrange responded to an address on Ridge Street near Harwell Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers made contact with 22-year-old Mario Fannin and 21-year-old Samuel Fannin, and discovered that Mario had been shot once in the arm.

Mario was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The LaGrange Police Criminal Investigations Section was able to determine that both men were walking in the area when they were approached by a vehicle -- possibly a gray Chrysler.

As the vehicle approached, investigators said, unknown individuals inside the vehicle fired shots at the two men.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Tipsters contacting Crime Stoppers may remain completely anonymous.

