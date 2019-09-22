ATLANTA — Police said a man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in downtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Capt. Jessica Bruce, just before 2 a.m., an Atlanta Police Officer working his second job observed one individual shooting at a second person in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue.

Bruce said the off-duty caught and detained the shooter.

She said the victim was found inside a nearby parking garage with a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the neck.

According to Bruce, the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody by Atlanta Police.

The police investigation remains underway.

