Man yelling, banging on houses shot and killed by homeowner when he tries to enter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A man who was allegedly yelling aggressively and banging on multiple houses was eventually shot to death when he attempted to gain entry into a home, police said.

Fayetteville Police are investigating after being dispatched to a home off Habersham Drive at around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday.

"At one point, the subject reportedly attempted to gain entry to a home on Habersham Drive, and he was shot by a resident of that home," police said in a news release.

When police arrived on the scene, the man was found dead on the back porch of the home. There was no further incident on the scene, they said.

Police said no charges are anticipated in the case, but it remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Detective Tyler Simpson at 770-719-4227.