CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and police are warning residents to avoid the area and lock their doors after they say a man pointed a gun at a deputy.

Police are looking for the suspect in the Godby Road and Jones Circle in the College Park area.

The man is a light skin black male with no shoes and tattoos all over his body and face with short hair. He has on multi-colored sweat pants and a green satchel around his body which police say contained the gun he pointed.

"This area should be avoided," the sheriff's office said. "All residents and businesses in this area should lock their doors and dial 911 immediately if they spot anyone fitting this description."

Anyone with information should call 770-477-4479.

