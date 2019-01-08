DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed and an officer is recovering after also being shot multiple times in DeKalb County.

Police are on the hunt for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Here’s what we know:

The suspect's identity and photo have been released: Police say they are searching for 27-year-old Otis Walker.

One person is dead: Police said they found a woman, believed to be Walker's girlfriend, shot and in critical condition at the scene. They say she died as she was being loaded into an ambulance. She has not been identified.

The officer is expected to be OK: Police said he had been transported to a local hospital after being shot multiple times and was expected to fully recover after being treated for his injuries. His identity has not been released and the nature of his gunshot wounds have not been detailed.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call: They said they were called to a situation after midnight Thursday morning where a "domestic dispute between the boyfriend and girlfriend at the location escalated to the boyfriend shooting the female victim."

They were shot at as soon as they got there: Police said "officers were immediately fired upon" by Walker as they arrived at the scene, and that the gunfire came from him as he hid between two residences.

They believe Walker is still in the area: Police said they have established a search perimeter in the area around the shooting and believe he is still within it, possibly on foot.

Walker has a prior aggravated assault charge: He was arrested on an aggravated assault charge in DeKalb County in 2015, according to records.

Police have released two photos of Walker: See the images below.

Photos from the scene:

