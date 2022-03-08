Manhunt underway for suspect accused of robbing bank in Forsyth County

Right now, there is limited information on the incident.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Forsyth County Tuesday morning.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Stacie Miller said there was an armed robbery around 6:45 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 3611 Peachtree Parkway.

The crime scene is clear, but Miller said they're still actively searching for the suspect in the armed robbery. According to Forsyth deputies, authorities lost sight of the suspect after they ran away.

