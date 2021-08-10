Man's decomposing body found inside dumpster behind Kennesaw business

Cobb homicide investigators are working to find out who the man is and what happened to him.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County homicide officials are investigating after police found a man's decomposing body in a dumpster in Kennesaw on Saturday.

According to a statement from Cobb County Police, officers responded to 195 Chastain Meadows Court just before 2:30 p.m. That's the address of First Class Mailing Services Inc., which is nearby several other businesses and residential areas.

Authorities discovered the decomposing body of a man in a dumpster behind the business location. Investigators say they are still working to identify the man and his exact cause of death.

Police say the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to remove the body. The incident is under investigation. 11Alive will update this story as information becomes available.