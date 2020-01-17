COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A 62-year-old man was killed late Thursday when the car he was in crashed into a tractor-trailer near College Park.

The Georgia State Patrol says Manuel Mosley's vehicle caught fire on impact, causing the trailer to also become engulfed in flames.

At around 10:10 p.m., police were called to the scene along South Fulton Parkway.

They said the tractor-trailer was stopped at a stop sign, facing south, while Mosley's vehicle, was traveling south in the right lane.

They say the truck driver traveled across the westbound lanes and into the paved median, in an attempt to make a left turn into the eastbound lanes of travel on South Fulton Parkway. This is when Mosley's car struck the truck in the side.

The roadway was closed for several hours, the Georgia State Patrol said. They said the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the truck, identified as Douane Carby, 50, was not injured.

