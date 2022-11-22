Atlanta Police trying to ID person of interest in deadly Manuel's Tavern shooting

Dean Phillips, 54, was shot and killed while trying to stop someone from breaking into cars behind the bar on Oct. 27.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday announced they are seeking to identify a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 54-year-old community member and volunteer outside Manuel's Tavern last month.

Dean Phillips was shot and killed in the parking lot behind the bar, police said, when he attempted to stop someone from breaking into cars.

APD said Tuesday its homicide investigators are "seeking assistance identifying a person of interest believed to be involved in a homicide that occurred at 602 North Highland Ave.," the address for Manuel's Tavern.

A $5,000 award is available for identifying information on the individual. Police also released a photo of him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be given anonymously.

Brian Maloof, the historic tavern's owner, posted a statement on the incident after it occurred, describing a man looking in car windows and pulling on random door handles. Maloof added that one of the customers noticed this walking to his vehicle and alerted others to call the police before he confronted the suspect.

From there, Maloof said a "scuffle ensued," and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the customer. The owner went on to say that other customers and employees witnessed the shooting. He also said the suspect jumped into a car with another and drove off.

Maloof explained that two employees - including a military vet trained to treat gunshot wounds - began performing first aid but could not stop the bleeding. He adds that the customer died shortly after emergency services arrived.

Phillips, the victim, was a volunteer at the Stewart Foundation– a youth program that works with children and teens to develop communication, organization and leadership skills.

17-year-old Jamarcus Hill joined the program when he was seven years old. He's currently a sophomore at Marietta High School, the young man is trying to wrap his head around the fact the man he looked up to for so many years is gone.

"He really taught me a lot about what it means to be a good person," Hill said.

Hill said he was shocked when his mom told him that Phillips had been killed.