Dunwoody alleged serial rapist arrested in Missouri, authorities say

Marco Johnson was wanted in Dunwoody.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man accused of raping and beating several women in different areas of metro Atlanta was taken into custody in Missouri on Monday.

Dunwoody Police Department said detectives were tipped off about Marco A. Johnson possibly being in the St. Louis and Maryland Heights areas. Johnson was wanted on charges of rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Law enforcement searched for the 46-year-old and ultimately took him into custody in Maryland Heights. Johnson is now waiting extradition back to Georgia, according to Dunwoody Police.

Johnson would prowl on women in the Doraville, Chamblee and Dunwoody areas, police said. Investigators called him a serial rapist, adding he drives up to women waiting at the bus stop and tells them he's a spiritual reader with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After Johnson would build a good rapport with women, he would scheme them into coming inside his living quarters, citing it was church-related.