MARIETTA, Ga. — Two Alabama men with guns were apprehended after police say they went on an afternoon crime spree in Marietta, police said.

Employees of a check-cashing business in the Marietta area called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, saying two armed men tried to rob the business. About five minutes later, a delivery driver for a nearby restaurant said the men attacked him and stole his vehicle and belongings.

A short time later, a Sleep Inn hotel housekeeper called 911 to report two young men walking around with handguns.

Police surrounded the hotel and arrested Quatreion Hughes of Toney, Alabama, 19; and Raiquon Anderson, 21, of Huntsville, Alabama. Both face charges including armed robbery and hijacking a vehicle.

"The stolen vehicle, personal property and all the cash taken was recovered," Marietta police said in a statement. "We are incredibly thankful for the way several members of the community, multiple operators from Cobb County 911 and numerous officers from Cobb County Police Department all worked together with our road officers, sergeants and detectives to hold these two suspects accountable for their actions."

It wasn't known if either man has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on their behalf.

Here is a timeline of the incidents, according to police:

2:50 p.m. The Red Latina Check Cashing business located at 1869 Cobb Parkway South called 911 to report two men with guns just attempted to rob the business.

2:55 p.m. A delivery driver for the Marietta Wings & More restaurant called 911 to report the business had just been robbed. The driver reported two suspects assaulted him and took his vehicle and belongings.

Marietta officers were in route to area and asked dispatch to pass along the descriptions given by both victims to Smyrna Police and Cobb County Police.

2:59 p.m. Marietta officers locate a vehicle matching the initial description and complete a traffic stop. The vehicle and occupants were determined to not be involved and were quickly released.

3:01 p.m. Marietta officers work with both businesses to obtain video and verify the descriptions of the two suspects.

3:08 p.m. A housekeeper working at the Sleep Inn, 1175 Powers Ferry Place, called 911 to report two young men were walking around with handguns.

3:14 p.m. The first Marietta officer arrived at the hotel and confirmed the two suspects at the hotel match the descriptions given from the earlier robberies.

