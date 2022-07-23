Two with life-threatening injuries, including 6-year-old boy, in Marietta hit-and-run

The incident happened Friday night, according to police.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two people, including a 6-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday night when they were struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

The Marietta Police Department said an adult 30-year-old man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and the boy was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, both in critical condition.

The incident occurred a little after 9 p.m., the department said, on Chert Road between Roswell Road and Greshamn Road. Police said the two were walking alongside Chert Road when they were hit from behind.

"The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene without attempting to render aid or notify police," a Marietta Police statement said.

Police said based on evidence and witness information that they are searching for a possibly black or dark blue Toyota Corolla made between 2009 and 2013.

Police released this photo of a car similar to the one they are trying to locate.

"The vehicle was also described as having a spoiler on the back and stickers (possibly cartoon in nature) on the back window," MPD said.

The department said at this time they will not be releasing the names of the hit-and-run victims.