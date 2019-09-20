SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Members of a multi-agency task force executed a search warrant on Wednesday in the city of South Fulton, authorities said, and arrested a 43-year-old Marietta man as part of a major drug bust.

The warrant netted about 761 grams of suspected heroin believed to be mixed with fentanyl, about 270 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 59 grams of suspected marijuana, about $2,000 cash and three firearms.

Rodney Jermaine Brown was arrested in connection with the seizure and has been charged with one count of trafficking heroin, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Agencies participating in the seizure include the GBI Gang Task Force, West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, City of South Fulton Police Department and the Atlanta Police Department's K-9 Unit.

The GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-jurisdictional unit which serves 36 counties and includes personnel from the following agencies: the GBI, Carrollton Police Department, Villa Rica Police Department, Bowden Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Newnan Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Heard County Sheriff's Office.

