MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police have issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Lord Angulo of Marietta in connection with the July 4 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, it was about 1:16 a.m. July 4 when officers responded to a call about a man shot in the 1300 block of Penny Lane in Marietta.

When they arrived, officers found a victim dead from gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as a 17-year-old boy.

On Friday, Aug. 16, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Angulo, charging him with aggravated assault with intent to murder and felony murder in connection with the teen's death.

Angulo is currently in custody in Cherokee County on unrelated charges.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

