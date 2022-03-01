Marietta Police: Driver rams stolen SUV into patrol cars, leads officers on chase

The driver is now in custody.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing an SUV, ramming it into patrol cars and leading officers on a chase in Marietta Tuesday.

The Marietta Police Department said officers were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to an auto repair shop at 522 Roswell Street. The business told officers that a 2006 blue Honda Element had been stolen overnight from their facility.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Cobb County 911 dispatch advised that an anonymous caller reported the stolen blue Honda Element somewhere near Canton Road with a flat tire. The caller told dispatch that the driver would likely be trying to get the tire repaired in the area.

Marietta Police officers canvassed the area and found the SUV in front of a tire facility near the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Canton Road. Officers attempted to box in the SUV using their patrol cars. While in the process of trying to stop the suspect, officers learned the tag on the SUV belonged to another vehicle. The driver of the stolen SUV then placed it in reverse and rammed it into one of the patrol cars leaving the parking lot, according to Marietta Police.

Marietta Police and Cobb County Police followed the SUV for just under two miles near the intersection of Canton Road and Cobb Parkway before disabling the SUV. A Marietta Police car and a Cobb County Police car were damaged in the process of disabling the SUV. The 35-year-old driver jumped out of the passenger window and attempted to run away. Officers took him into custody after a short chase.

The man was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

He faces the charges listed below.

Aggravated Assault on an Officer (Felony)

Fleeing/ Attempting to Elude (Felony)

Hit and Run (Misdemeanor)

Acquiring a plate to conceal the ID of a vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

Obstruction (Misdemeanor)

Theft by Receiving greater than $1,500 (Felony)

Criminal interference with Government Property (Felony)

“I would like to personally thank the Cobb 911 operators for their rapid transmission of information. Their actions not only enabled our officers, but also the Cobb County officers in the surrounding area to work together swiftly and seamlessly," Chief Ferrel wrote in a Facebook post. "I am proud of all the Marietta and Cobb officers that acted as one team to hold this suspect accountable for his actions. Most importantly I want to thank the anonymous caller for trusting us to handle the situation appropriately. Partnerships like these, with our community as well as neighboring jurisdictions, are part of what make Marietta so special.”

