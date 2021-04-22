Marietta Police warn about rocks being thrown from bridge above NB express lanes

Luckily, police said no one was injured.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is asking for the public's help after several vehicles were damaged late Wednesday night as they passed under an overpass.

According to authorities, someone reportedly threw rocks and "chunks of concrete" from the Allgood Road Bridge above the northbound express lanes on I-75 as cars were driving under the bridge around 7 p.m.

Luckily, police said no one was injured. The bridges were inspected and aren't visibly damaged.