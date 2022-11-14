Man struck in head, killed on Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are working to figure out what led to a man's alleged murder early Monday morning in downtown Atlanta.
APD officers responded to 29 Marietta St. NW, not far from Woodruff Park, around 3:15 a.m. about a "person down," they said.
The unidentified man was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.
"The victim appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head," police said in a statement.
Police did not say if they had any suspects in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
