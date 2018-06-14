ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. -- He was waiting for travel authorization for basic training in South Carolina when a U.S. Marine enlistee was arrested on felony warrants.

Martin Malachi Reynolds was allegedly seen on surveillance video on multiple occasions withdrawing more than $50,000 from the bank accounts of an elderly and disabled family member for whom he was the Power of Attorney.

Reynolds, 23, is charged with 12 felony warrants for Exploitation of Disabled Adult from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody at Ft. McPherson on June 13.

His case in under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Rockdale County Investigator D. Murrain at (770) 278-8000.



