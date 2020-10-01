WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A man who thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex was immediately taken into custody when police met him at an undisclosed location on Thursday.

Investigators with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 56-year-old Mark Maloney, of Emerson, who they say came to Cherokee County to meet a girl for sex.

Maloney had been communicating online with detectives posing as a juvenile, prior to making the trip to Woodstock.

Maloney is charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child and trafficking a person for sexual service.

He remains in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

