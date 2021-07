MARTA PD reports the incident occurred on the eastbound platform.

ATLANTA — MARTA Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning at Five Points Station.

MARTA Police reports the incident occurred on the eastbound platform. A male victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

According to Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, 29-year-old Deontray White died.

The motive of shooting has not been released.