Crime

MARTA police seeking 2 for questioning after man killed at Five Points station

MARTA police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people for questioning after a man was shot and killed at Five Points Station early Monday morning.

Police are looking for two people for questioning in the death of 29-year-old Deontray White.

MARTA officials said the man pictured below should be considered armed and dangerous. He left in a 2018-19 Hyundai Sonata or Elantra, MARTA police said. 

Credit: MARTA police

Additionally, another suspect is wanted for questioning after the suspect was seen picking up the alleged shooter in the same 2018-19 Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

Credit: MARTA police

If you have any information about the suspects, call MARTA police at 404-848-4911. 

