MARTA police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people for questioning after a man was shot and killed at Five Points Station early Monday morning.

MARTA officials said the man pictured below should be considered armed and dangerous. He left in a 2018-19 Hyundai Sonata or Elantra, MARTA police said.

Additionally, another suspect is wanted for questioning after the suspect was seen picking up the alleged shooter in the same 2018-19 Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.