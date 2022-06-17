MARTA police searching for these suspects in Peachtree Center Station shooting

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

ATLANTA — MARTA Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help in tracking down two armed robbery suspects.

Authorities shared photos Friday of two males believed to be involved in a shooting from earlier this week.

Police said the two people shot a man and woman on board a southbound train at Peachtree Center Station on Tuesday around 11:19 p.m. The two who were hurt were taken to Grady Hospital. MPD said they have since been discharged from the hospital.

MPD initially said there was some sort of argument on the train that escalated into an argument. Officers said earlier this week they recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

"We are asking the public to assist us with bringing these suspects into custody," MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said in a news release. “MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and our officers have a near-perfect record of apprehending suspects. We will work with the public and neighboring jurisdictions to hold these suspects accountable and seek justice for the victims.”

In security photos, one of the males is seen wearing a red shirt, a camo print hat and a black backpack with white lettering. The other male is wearing a black hoodie and a black cap. Both had masks tucked under their chin.

MARTA police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, but do not have a warrant on file for their arrest.