ATLANTA — MARTA Police issued an alert Saturday morning for a man who they said assaulted another man on board a train on Saturday evening, August 17.

According to the release, police said the assault occurred on board an eastbound train during an approach to the Georgia State Station at about 8:15 p.m.

In a video of the alleged assault that has been shown on social media, the suspect can be seen repeatedly punching and yelling at the second man, who does not defend himself, until the victim falls to the floor.

In multiple posts accompanying the video, the victim is described as a panhandler who asked the alleged assailant for money before the suspect began punching him.

Before and after the assault, MARTA Police said the suspect was observed on surveillance images at the Ashby and Oakland City MARTA stations.

Police have released images of the suspect. In two of the images, he can be seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and an apparent backpack with black shoulder straps. In the third image, he is shirtless. In the one full-length image, he can be seen wearing gray sweatpants and dark socks with what appear to be slide-type sandals.

MARTA Police is asking anyone with information about the incident or anyone who recognizes the individual pictured to call MARTA Police at 404-848-4911.

