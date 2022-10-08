Person stabbed at Five Points MARTA station, suspect arrested

MARTA Police said the victim is still at Grady Hospital.

ATLANTA — A person was stabbed at a MARTA station on the southwest side of the city, according to MARTA Police Department.

It happened on Friday around 1:36 p.m., police said, at the Five Points Station.

The department said they found a person on the eastbound train platform that'd been stabbed. Officers rendered aid and then transported them to Grady Hospital.

MARTA Police said they arrested a suspect but did not provide any information about them. The suspect was charged, according to the department.

Police are still investigating what happened and said the victim is still at the hospital.