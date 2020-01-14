CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Martha Ann Johnson, a mother convicted 30 years ago of killing her 11-year-old daughter based in part on an admission in which she also said she killed her son, could soon be released on parole.

A state parole board spokesperson said Tuesday that Johnson, 64, had received a tentative grant of release. The Clayton County District Attorney's Office also provided 11Alive with a letter it received last week from the state parole board, which said the board "has decided to proceed with this inmate's parole."

According to a 1991 Georgia Supreme Court decision denying her appeal of the murder conviction, Johnson's 11-year-old daughter Jenny Ann Wright died in 1982. The state crime lab determined she'd died of asphyxiation.

In the preceding years, between 1977-81, Johnson's three other children all died. They were all between the ages of three months and two years old, and their causes of death were listed as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, twice, and seizure disorder.

According to the Supreme Court decision, Johnson was considered a suspect in Jenny's death in 1982, but no action was ever taken against her. The case was reopened in 1988, after an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation brought new attention on Johnson.

In an audio- and video-taped interview with Clayton County Police officers in July 1989, the court decision states, she admitted to killing Jenny and one of her sons, J.W. Taylor. She denied being responsible for the deaths of the other two children.

At trial she testified she did not commit the murder, but in 1990 she was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

She was suspected in all four deaths, and a 1994 11Alive report on parents who kill their children said she was believed to have killed one of her children every time her husband left her, in order to make him sympathetic and come back.

According to the state parole board spokesperson, Johnson has been denied parole five times previously. The board said a final release decision has not been made, and there is not yet a set release date.

"All board decisions are tentative and subject to change," a statement from the board said. "Should the board make a final release decision and set a release date, the agency will send a 72-hour notification to the presiding judge, the DA, sheriff and registered victims notifying these parties that the individual is being paroled with the effective release date."

