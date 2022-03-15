Franklin County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children, GBI says

The suspect is facing six different counts following his arrest.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Franklin County man was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit on Friday, March 11.

Now the suspect is facing several charges.

The 49-year-old is facing three counts of sexual exploitation of children for the distribution of child sexual abuse material and three counts of sexual exploitation of children for possession of child sexual abuse material, according to GBI.

The GBI's CEACC unit first investigated the suspect's online activity after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip regarded the possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material.

After seizing and searching the suspect's digital devices, the Franklin County man was arrested and transported to the local jail.

The NCMEC is a nonprofit and reporting center for all issues surrounding prevention and recovery from child victimization, said their website. Anyone can leave a tip through their online portal or by calling their 24-hour hotline at 1-80-843-5678

There's also a place to search missing person posters and check issued AMBER alerts.

