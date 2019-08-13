LILBURN, Ga. — A man accused in Maryland of raping three children was arrested in Lilburn last week, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies in the Fugitive Unit had assisted U.S. Marshals in bringing 33-year-old Franklin Rodriquez into custody.

Authorities said Rodriquez was a “suspect accused of raping three young children in Maryland” in a Facebook post.

The post said that when one of the children told adults and police were called, Rodriquez “abandoned his business, packed his things and fled the state.”

Rodriquez is now awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

“Please keep these very young victims in your thoughts and prayers as they seek justice for the abhorrent acts committed against them,” the sheriff’s office said.

MORE HEADLINES

Transient man sentenced to life in prison for brutal 2016 death of Marietta man

Man convicted in 'callous' robbery spree that targeted Asian-owned businesses, inflicted violence on women

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old