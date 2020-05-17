Maryland woman accused of leaving kids in car while she got nails done

According to police, officers first looked in nearby shops for the children's parents, but couldn’t locate them.

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police said charges are pending against a mother after she allegedly left two children, a 3-year-old and an infant, in a car outside while she got her nails done illegally at a Randallstown business.

Police said they received a call around 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday about a car that was left with its hazard lights on for about an hour in the 3600 block of Offutt Road.

There were two children inside, police said.

When officers arrived, they first looked to make sure the children weren’t in distress. The responding officers said in the police report the children looked to be in good health, although it was 70 degrees outside Wednesday.

Police said they then tried to convince the 3-year-old to unlock the door, but the child didn’t know how to do it. The corresponding officer then broke the driver’s side window and called EMTs to check on the children’s health.

The officer, according to police, went to find the parents again – this time noting a nail salon with its shades down.

According to the police report, they could see if people were inside.

Police said the officer knocked on the door and asked if anyone owned a black Honda Accord. A woman, identified as Keontae Moodie, 21, said that it was her car and those were her kids located inside the vehicle.

The officer also warned the nail shop owner to shut down its operations, or they would be fined, according to the police report.

Moodie wouldn’t tell the police why she left her children in the car, nor would respond to the officer’s questions about how long the children were inside the car. Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police said that charges are pending against Moodie as Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate.

Maryland's stay-at-home order was lifted at 5 p.m. this past Friday. Counties with high numbers of cases, such as Prince George's and Montgomery, will reopen on their own timeline, delaying at least two weeks.

Gov. Hogan said Maryland had achieved the 14-day trend of plateauing and declining numbers, with hospitalizations, ICU patients, and rate of new deaths all trending downward over the last two weeks.

Hogan said the following businesses can begin to reopen at 50% capacity, with continued social distancing enforced and the wearing of masks strongly encouraged:

retail stores

barbershops/ hair salons

pet groomers

animal shelters

manufacturing

religious institutions (outdoor services encouraged, but indoor allowed at 50% capacity)

art galleries

car washes

Hogan encouraged all businesses that reopen to take the Maryland Strong: Back to Business pledge to let customers know they are following recommended guidelines to keep Marylanders safe.