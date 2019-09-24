ATLANTA — Two armed, masked men carjacked two people in Atlanta overnight.

Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Greenbriar Parkway shortly after midnight.

Police said the man and woman pulled into the parking lot and were approached by the two masked men.

The men took the rental car and the woman's purse.

