Conyers Police are looking for two masked men who robbed an AT&T store Monday evening.

The crime was captured on the store's surveillance camera. Police released photos and videos of the men, hoping someone could help them identify them.

On Jan. 13, authorities said two men came into the business - which is located in the 1500 block of Highway 138 - just after 7 p.m. They were armed with a handgun.

In the video, you see the men walk inside and head to the back of the store. It appears that items were placed in a blue bag. When they leave, you see them run out with the bag - which appears to be full. Police said the suspects got away with merchandise from the store.

Conyers Police

Officers said the manager was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery. He was not hurt.

The first suspect was wearing a black shirt, a gray skull cap, ripped jeans and Timberland boots. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie, red-checkered pajama pants and red-checkered Vans.

Any information regarding this case may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.

