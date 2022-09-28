200 felony arrest warrants obtained in massive Butts County gang, drug sting, GBI says

Operation "Endless Consequences" came to a close Wednesday in an effort to combat gangs and violence around surrounding cities in the county.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-agency gang and drug sting in Butts County has led to 200 arrest warrants for those involved, the GBI and Butts County sheriff's deputies said Wednesday.

Operation "Endless Consequences" wrapped up its months-long investigation with arrest warrants issued for 69 individuals in connection with a hybrid street gang affiliated with the notorious gang "Gangster Disciples" who were the targets of the investigation, authorities said.

Of those already arrested, GBI officials highlighted that 16 are members of Gangster Disciples, a gang suspected of committing many drive-by shootings and aggravated assaults. Butts County deputies stated that they seized trafficking amounts of cocaine and marijuana, in addition to several guns that were stolen or in the possession or previously convicted felons.

The GBI joined the investigation after a Butts County high school basketball coach was shot in the face after trying to break up a fight between rival gangs at a basketball tournament in March of 2021, officials said.

"Here is the only advice I want to give to the drug dealers and gang members that have been occupying Butts County: Today is the beginning. NOT the end," Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said in a statement. "We are going to continue being relentless in our pursuit to rid the community of you and your criminal lifestyle."

After sheriff's deputies acquired surveillance footage in February of a gang-related shooting, Long told his agents to use every investigative technique to "totally dismantle the gangs in Butts County." According to a statement from the GBI, the gang activity was significantly impacting the communities of Jackson and Flovilla.