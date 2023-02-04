Large crowd sent into panic near Georgia State after person shot at gas station close to campus

Atlanta Police said a person was shot at a RaceTrac gas station across from a Georgia State dining hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A massive police presence lined the streets of Piedmont Avenue Sunday night after a person was shot at a RaceTrac gas station across from a dining hall of the Georgia State campus, Atlanta Police confirmed.

11Alive's Tresia Bowles was on the scene reporting on a story regarding issues at the same location early Sunday morning. That is when roughly 80 to 100 people panicked and ran after multiple gunshots rang out near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue NE and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE Sunday night.

There are what appears to be at least 20 police cars on scene. APD said their officers were responding to shooting at 120 Piedmont Avenue, the location of a RaceTrac. The RaceTrac is the same spot where a Georgia State student was shot and killed on Dec. 4.

The following video shows the police presence as of 10 p.m. at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue NE and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE.

The streets were filled once again Sunday night after a large crowd became unruly early Sunday morning in the same area. Cars were seen performing donuts and vehicles appeared to be damaged with people stepping on them.

A short time later, a heavy police presence with at least six patrol cars was seen controlling the crowd packed into the middle of the street. This happened just outside The Mix Apartments, a student housing complex near campus.