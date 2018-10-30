COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- SWAT officers have surrounded a home with guns drawn due to a person they believe has barricaded themselves inside.

Cobb County police have confirmed that the home is on Arkose Drive and that they were responding to a call for SWAT officers who are trained to respond to incidents "involving a violent confrontation or the possibility of a violent confrontation occurring" according to the county's website.

The road was originally reported shut down at Windy Hill and Austell roads. But, now, Austell Road itself is shut down as well. Drivers are being told to avoid the area and police warn that the situation is "evolving."

It's unclear how long it will take for the scene to clear or why officers were initially called to the scene.

