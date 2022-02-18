Suspect indicted in Acworth murder case where couple was found dead at home

The same man is also accused of stabbing a Sandy Springs officer in a separate incident a day later; the wounded cop survived the attack.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury has indicted a man following the deaths of an Acworth couple last year. The same man is also accused of stabbing a Sandy Springs officer in a separate incident a day later; the wounded cop survived the attack.

The indictment in Cobb County lists charges against Matthew Lanz for two counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, one count of home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of cruelty to children in the second degree, and one count of tampering with evidence.

The couple, Justin Hicks, 31, and Amber Hicks, 31, were killed in their new home back in November. Family members said they were childhood sweethearts, growing up down the street from each other. Justin served as a firefighter in Cherokee County.

The Hicks' 2-year-old son was at the home when his parents were found shot to death. He was rescued by police unharmed.

One day later, Sandy Springs Police confronted the suspect, Lanz, during a home intrusion call - not knowing at the time he was also the suspect in the murder of the couple.

Thursday, Sandy Springs Police released violent and graphic bodycam video showing the stabbing. Video showed the man stabbing the officer in the back of the neck as he reached the bottom of a staircase. Other officers use their Tasers and one shot Lanz twice while the injured officer bled profusely onto the carpet.

Lanz, who also survived, remained on the ground and continued to struggle against officers, yelling several times as the officer was bleeding.