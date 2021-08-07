Suspect in murder of Acworth couple is man who allegedly stabbed Sandy Springs officer

Matthew Lanz, 22, was shot twice by officers in Sandy Springs on Friday.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police said Saturday that Matthew Lanz, the 22-year-old suspect in the stabbing of a Sandy Springs officer during a home intrusion on Friday, was the suspect in the murder of a young couple in Acworth this week.

Records show Lanz was a resident of a neighboring property to the house where Justin and Amber Hicks were found killed in their home on Thursday. Their 2-year-old son was found in the home unharmed.

Cobb County Police said Saturday he was in custody facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and additional charges of home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is scheduled for a first appearance in court in Fulton County on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. over the stabbing incident.

Lanz was shot twice by police when they encountered him in a home on Friday morning in Sandy Springs, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI said he was treated at a hospital and later released into the custody of Sandy Springs Police on multiple charges.

Prior to encountering Lanz at a home on Cameron Glen Drive, Sandy Springs PD said multiple residents in the area called police to report home intrusions.

According to the GBI, when officers made contact with Lanz, "he suddenly attacked one of the officers, stabbing him repeatedly in the back and neck area."

Sandy Springs Police said Friday the officer was "doing well" after treatment for the stabbing wounds.

In the murder of the Hicks, Cobb County Police said earlier this week the couple was believed to be shot to death and that they did not have evidence the suspect had stayed in the area.

Family and friends described the couple as childhood sweethearts who grew up down the street from each other.

"They loved everybody. They would do anything for anybody. And their baby was their world. Oh they loved Jacob. He was their world," Amber's cousin Kristyn Bauer said.

Additionally, the address associated with Matthew Lanz was also the address of Austin Lanz, a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Washington, D.C. in August after stabbing a Pentagon Police officer to death.

Authorities have not confirmed a relation between the two.

Arrest records showed that in April this year, Austin Lanz was taken into custody on criminal trespass and burglary charges for entering his neighbor's house - the same home the Hicks recently moved into.

The Washington Post reported on Austin Lanz's alleged harassment of the couple that lived in the home before the Hicks.

Prior to being arrested for entering the home, Austin Lanz had been given a warning for allegedly "leaving inappropriate photographs and notes in the mailbox of said victim's residence."