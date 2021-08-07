A man is now suspected in both the murder of a young couple and stabbing of an officer. Here's what we know.

Matthew Lanz has been named a suspect in two crimes this week that shocked their metro Atlanta communities.

ATLANTA — Matthew Lanz, 22, has now been named the suspect in two crimes that have shocked their metro Atlanta communities this week.

Lanz was taken into custody on Friday after allegedly stabbing a Sandy Springs police officer during a home intrusion. And on Saturday, Cobb County Police named him the suspect in the murder of a young couple found killed at their Acworth home on Thursday.

The cases obviously raise many questions - here's what we know so far: