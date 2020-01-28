ATLANTA — Jury selection begins on Tuesday for a former Alabama corrections officer accused of sexual assault and rape.

50-year-old Matthew Moore was indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury for raping two women in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

The first victim said Moore raped her back in June of 2010. The victim told police that she met Moore at a hotel. During their time together, the victim said Moore was wearing his police uniform along with a belt that had pepper spray and a gun. Moore then told the victim to lie down on the bed and that's when she said he raped her.

The Fulton County grand jury also indicted Moore for another rape back in November of 2015. The victim said she met Moore on a dating site. They met at the victim's home where Moore started to give her a massage. He then proceeded to tie her up and cut her clothes off with a knife and demanded that she do whatever he asked. He also threatened the victim with a gun and raped the victim while recording the entire incident on his cell phone.

The victim then managed to escape to a part of the home where other people were present, after which Moore followed with his pants down. He brandished his gun both at the victim and the other witnesses and told them he would "hurt everyone in the room" before he left, according to a media release from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Officers arrived at the home and found a bag filled with zip ties, stockings, and handcuffs. Investigations later revealed that the handcuffs were inscribed with the jails that Moore worked at and DNA found at the scene matched his own.

Investigators said Moore is also tied to several sexual assaults in Fulton County, Cobb County, Alabama, and Florida.

Moore is being charged in both the 2010 case and the 2015 case with rape, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and impersonating a police officer.

