Maynard Jackson High School under internal lockdown since Monday, student charged with terroristic threats

The investigation is ongoing.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta high school has been on an internal lockdown for days following several threats made against the institution. Now a student is facing charges.

Maynard Jackson High School entered an internal lockdown Monday, meaning minimal movement was allowed in the hallways, classrooms and lunchroom amid terroristic threats, an Atlanta Public Schools official told 11Alive. A threat of violence was allegedly made by email every morning since Monday, they said.

Following an investigation by Atlanta Public Schools Police, Atlanta Police's Homeland Security section, the GBI and the FBI, a student at the school has been connected to the threat and is now facing several charges including making terroristic threats, harassing communications and disrupting public schools. The student has also been referred to the school district's office of student discipline, the official said.