Mayor Bottoms to conduct public safety briefing today

It's happening at 11:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will conduct a public safety briefing this morning with interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

The meeting will be held virtually at 11:30 a.m. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

The mayor's office did not provide specific details on what she planned to discuss, though she has periodically held similar briefings on matters concerning public safety and the COVID-19 pandemic before.