Atlanta mayor, police chief to lay out summer safety plan

Crime numbers historically tend to go up in the summer months.

ATLANTA — From robberies to murder, violent crime has gone up across the city of Atlanta and with summer approaching, there's a chance those numbers could rise even more.

Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police officials are set to lay out a new plan to better protect residents.

Dickens has thus far been vague on what he'll say, though if it is like any of his other initiatives, he'll have specific action items to announce.

Mayor Andre Dickens has already been working closely with Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to tackle the issue of crime.