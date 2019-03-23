DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s employee was shot in the leg Friday night after a verbal altercation with two customers turned violent in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened at 7:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant near a Texaco Gas Station on Wesley Chapel Road. Police said two suspects began fighting with two McDonald’s employees and one of the suspects shot an employee in the leg.

A McDonald's employee was shot by a customer at a location in DeKalb County on Wesley Chapel Road Friday, March 22, 2019.

WXIA

The employee was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and no arrests have been made.

