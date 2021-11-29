Mechanicsville apartment deadly shooting suspect arrested in Lilburn

Atlanta police have been searching for the 26-year-old since Nov. 3.

ATLANTA — The person accused of shooting a man and leaving him for dead in an apartment stairwell is behind bars, according to Atlanta police.

Officers said the 26-year-old was arrested in Lilburn, Georgia last Friday and taken to the Fulton County Jail. Police had been searching for the suspect since Nov. 3, when they secured warrants on murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony charges.

Atlanta police said they had been searching for the suspect after they were called to an apartment complex at 520 Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 2. Officers arrived at the Mechanicsville community to find a dead man who had been shot.