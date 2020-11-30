Bullet grazes girl's head amid gunfire outside Atlanta apartment

Police believe at least two bullets entered the apartment after being fired from a nearby intersection.

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old girl is recovering in an area hospital after a bullet grazed her head on Sunday evening.

Atlanta Police said they were called to the 500 block of Fulton Street around 6:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired. But when they arrived, they learned of the teen's injuries which occurred after a bullet entered her apartment.

The child was taken to an area hospital and was described as "alert, conscious and breathing" by police. Police currently believe shots were fired at a nearby intersection and two of the rounds entered the apartment.

Police haven't said whether they have any suspects or surveillance video of the incident in question. In the meantime, their investigation continues.

The shooting scene is located in the Mechanicsville community of Atlanta and occurred not far from the I-20 and Northside Drive.