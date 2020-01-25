ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a Navy veteran and mother.

Investigators arrested Jacquez Barnes on Thursday. Barnes and Shakiyah Jones are facing felony murder charges.

Atlanta Police said Renae Edwards Alexander was in her car leaving a gathering at the Mechanicsville Apartments on Fulton Street on Nov. 2, 2019, when she was killed.

Police said she and another person were in their separate vehicles when they were approached by carjackers. At some point, while the two crimes were occurring, shots were fired, striking Alexander twice.

According to the police report, a man who tried to help was shot in the leg. He survived but Alexander died from her injuries at the hospital.

Jones and Barnes were both identified as suspects in the investigation. Days after the shooting, investigators secured warrants for their arrests.

Jones was arrested Nov. 13 and Barnes was taken into custody this week. He was not issued a bond in his first court appearance on Friday.

Alexander's family said she was a teacher, veteran, mother, wife, and a good friend.

"That was my favorite person in the world," Damarius Edwards - her nephew - told 11Alive in November.

After Alexander died, a GoFundMe page was created to help with her funeral expenses. More than $10,000 was raised.

