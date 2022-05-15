Sheriff: Medical assistant wanted after allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Fulton County Jail

Deputies found 192 grams of marijuana in a bag, along with 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco, according to the sheriff's office.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said to be on the lookout for a medical assistant who attempted to bring drugs into the Fulton County Jail Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, 24-year-old Trequera Lashell Ford approached security before her shift and a deputy smelled a "strong odor of marijuana." The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Ford allegedly told the deputy she had smoked marijuana before coming to work.

Before scanning her belongings through a metal detector, she took off "in a panic" and left her items behind, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found 192 grams of marijuana in a bag, along with 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco, according to the sheriff's office.

The Fulton County Sheriff has issued a warrant for Ford's arrest. She faces five felony charges and two misdemeanor charges including possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items (four counts), obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

“We have zero tolerance for anyone attempting to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail,” Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said. “There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals, who are contractors providing services at the Jail, obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk. When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges. I commend that sharp deputy for her good instincts.”

Investigators said Ford was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plates.

Anyone with information about Ford's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit a tip via the Fulton County Sheriff's Office app.