FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman opened up about facing her daughter's killers in court Monday.

Andre Gay and Richard Wilson are expected to spend the rest of their lives in prison for kidnapping and brutally murdering 21-year-old Briana Brooks and her fiancé, Jeonta Brown, in 2014.

Brooks was pregnant when it happened. Her baby survived, but she didn't. 11Alive's Ashley Johnson met her daughters, including the baby she was carrying when she died.

Four-year-olds Kylie and Kaylie will never get the chance to hug their mother.

Sadria Strong now has to be the mommy for her grand-babies. She makes sure they will always know their mother, Briana.

"Sometimes Kaylie will be like, 'This is me,' and I'm like, 'No, that's your mommy. You look just like your mommy'," she said.

Kaylie was born prematurely when Briana and Jeonta, her father, where kidnapped and killed. Kylie was just 10 months old at the time. Briana also has an older son.

Gay and Rickard pleaded guilty on all counts in court.

"It feels like my daughters saying, 'Everything is good, mom'," Strong said. "I promised her justice, and she got it today."

However, the family has been robbed of something they will never get back.

"She missed the first birthdays for both, she missed the first birthday parties, the first time they say mommy or when they say, 'That's daddy," she said.

But Strong makes sure her grandchildren know they are loved, reminding them that, "She loves you very much. She sends you kisses from Heaven before they go to bed prayers for mommy and daddy."

"They always say, 'God bless mommy, God bless daddy.'"

Gay and Wilson were each indicted in October 2014 on 30 charges, 10 of which were serious. On Monday, were sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole plus 60 years in prison.

