Melissa Lucio execution: Time is running out for Texas woman on death row for young daughter's death

The list of people supporting the South Texas mom convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter continues to grow as her execution date creeps closer.

Lucio's case has drawn attention from politicians, celebrities, and the national media after flaws in her case cast doubt on her guilt. Five of the jurors who convicted Lucio have asked the state parole board and Gov. Greg Abbott to stop her execution. And her children are pleading for mercy and fighting for her life.

The mother of 11 surviving children has insisted from the beginning that Mariah was hurt after accidentally falling down a flight of stairs.

Lucio, the only Latina on death row , was sentenced to death after she was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, in 2007 in Harlingen.

In less than two weeks, on April 27, 53-year-old Melissa Elizabeth Lucio is scheduled to be strapped to a gurney in Texas' execution chamber and a lethal dose of drugs will be administered.

Chapter 1 : What happened to Mariah Alvarez?

It was a February day 15 years ago when the family of 2-year-old Mariah Alvarez called 911 after the toddler was found unresponsive in their South Texas apartment.

Lucio and her children told police that Mariah, the youngest of 12 kids, had accidentally fallen down the stairs a couple of days earlier. But police suspected the child had been killed after they found several bruises, scratches, and what appeared to be a bite mark on her body. Mariah’s death was later determined to be caused by a blunt-force injury to the head.

Lucio, the main suspect from the beginning, stood by her story during a lengthy, late-night interrogation the night of her daughter's death and into the next morning. Exhausted and pregnant with twins, Lucio broke down and admitted she had spanked and bitten Mariah.

“What do you want me to say? I’m responsible for it,” Lucio said when a Texas Ranger pushed her on the apparent bite mark on Mariah’s back, according to the Texas Tribune. Her supporters believe her confession of abuse was coerced.

Lucio never confessed to killing her daughter or causing her head injury, but the other admissions led police and prosecutors to charge her with capital murder.

At trial, Texas Ranger Victor Escalon told the jury he knew right away that Lucio was guilty based on her body language and demeanor when he questioned her.

“Right there and then, I knew she did something,” Escalon said from the witness box.

On July 10, 2008, a Cameron County jury convicted Lucio and sentenced her to death.

Juror Johnny Galvan Jr. testified at a recent hearing to call for a new trial.

"I am now convinced that the jury got it wrong, and it's too much doubt to execute Ms. Lucio," Galvan said. "If I could take back my vote, I would. I would be haunted by Ms. Lucio's execution if it goes forward."

Galvan also said he felt pressured by other jurors to sentence Lucio.

Jury forewoman Melissa Quintanilla has also had a change of heart.

“The trial left me thinking Melissa Lucio was a monster, but now I see her as a human being who was made to seem evil because I didn’t have all the evidence I needed to make that decision,” Quintanilla said in an affidavit to the parole board. “Ms. Lucio deserves a new trial and for a new jury to hear this evidence.”