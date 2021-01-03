Man robs store, kidnaps clerk and sexually assaults her in Athens hotel, police say

Police said the man, identified as 51-year-old Melvin Allison, went in the store and claimed he had a gun before stealing several items and assaulting the clerk.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 51-year-old man is in custody after police said he robbed a convenience store, kidnapped the clerk and sexually assaulted the woman.

On Sunday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a report of the robbery and assault at the the Golden Pantry off Tallassee Road.

Police said the man, identified as 51-year-old Melvin Allison, entered the store and said he had a gun before stealing several items and assaulting the clerk.

According to a police report, the suspect forced the victim to go to various locations, eventually ending up at a hotel where he held the woman against her will.

Police said the woman was eventually able to escape and call 911. They said officers flooded the area and due to the quick response, were able to identify and locate Allison within 45 minutes.

Allison’s last known address was in Jackson County, but police believe his is now homeless.

The man was arrested and will likely be charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, sexual battery and battery.