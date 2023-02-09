18-year-old arrested, charged with murder after man found shot to death in car

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Melvin Harris in a murder case. The victim has not been named.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday morning that a suspect was arrested eight hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car.

The sheriff's office said Melvin Harris, 18, is now facing several charges including malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Sheriff Levon Allen said Clayton County police and sheriff's deputies responded to Jesters Lake Drive a little after 10 p.m. Wednesday night "in reference to an unresponsive male sitting in the front seat of a car with multiple gun shot wounds."

"It was later determined the victim was deceased," a release said.