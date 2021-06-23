3 shot outside convenience store off Memorial Drive, police say

All three adults were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police said two groups of people in two different cars opened fire at each other early Wednesday morning outside a convenience store in DeKalb County.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Chico Food Mart at 3335 Memorial Drive in response to the shooting.

All three adults wounded were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Police said no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.